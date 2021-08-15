West Ham United have rekindled their interest in Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez, who is also on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

Cagliari are prepared to let Nandez go this summer if the deal is right and he was linked with Leeds United and West Ham earlier in the summer.

Inter have been keen on landing the Uruguayan, but following the arrival of Denzel Dumfries from PSV Eindhoven their interest is tipped to cool.

Now, according to Italian daily La Repubblica, West Ham are back in the hunt for Nandez.

It is suggested that to convince Cagliari to give the green light to the deal the Hammers will need to make an offer to sign Nandez on a permanent transfer, or agree to an obligation to buy in a loan deal.

And West Ham’s efforts to sign Nandez could be further complicated by interest from Tottenham.

Spurs have established contact over a deal for Nandez as they explore taking him to north London.

Nandez, 25, made 32 appearances in Serie A for Cagliari over the course of last season.