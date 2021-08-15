West Ham United have yet to reach an agreement for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, with Tottenham Hotspur lurking in the background, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Milenkovic is wanted by West Ham boss David Moyes and the Premier League side have been trying to put an agreement in place with Fiorentina.

They have failed to do so yet and could be at risk of the swoop being hijacked by one of their league rivals in the shape of Tottenham.

Tottenham want to sign another centre-back before the transfer window closes and the club’s football managing director Fabio Paratici has Milenkovic on his list of options.

West Ham will be looking to push an agreement for Milenkovic over the line quickly as they run the risk of the chase becoming complicated if Spurs make a firm move.

Fiorentina are ready to sell Milenkovic after he entered the final 12 months of his contract.

The highly rated 23-year-old made 34 appearances in Serie A for Fiorentina over the course of last season, picking up seven yellow cards and one red card in the process.

Milenkovic was given his marching orders in a 1-1 draw against Torino.