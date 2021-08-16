Everton striker Moise Kean is not under serious consideration by Italian giants Inter this summer.

Following the sale of Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, Inter are looking to strengthen their strike force and have been linked with a host of potential targets.

A swoop for Everton hitman Kean, who spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain in France, has been floated as a possibility, with his agent offering him to the Serie A club.

However, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Kean is not under serious consideration by Inter at present.

Inter are focused on Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata and if they cannot get a deal for the 30-year-old over the line are expected to move on to Lazio’s Joaquin Correa.

Correa wants to leave Lazio in search of a new adventure this summer and his agent has held talks with Everton.

Inter are the Argentine’s preferred destination though due to the presence of former Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi in the dugout.

Inzaghi has been appointed to lead Inter into the post Antonio Conte era, but he must cope without Achraf Hakimi and Lukaku, both sold to balance the books.