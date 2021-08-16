Sunderland new boy Nathan Broadhead had been set to seal a loan switch last week, but was asked to delay the move by Everton, according to The Athletic.

With uncertainty over Will Grigg’s future at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland have been keen to add to their attacking options and zeroed in on Broadhead as their main target.

The Black Cats have reached an agreement with Premier League club Everton to take the 23-year-old on loan and announced the deal earlier today.

Broadhead, who made his senior debut for Everton in 2017, will be looking to make a quick impact in League One.

The centre-forward had been set to seal a loan switch last week, but was asked to delay the move by Everton after five of their players were forced to isolate.

Broadhead was then included in the Toffees’ squad for their Premier League opener against Southampton on Saturday and was an unused substitute.

Apart from Sunderland, the Welshman had also attracted transfer interest from Championship clubs Blackpool and Reading, as well as Portuguese side Famalicao.

However, the promise of regular football in his preferred number 9 role helped Sunderland win the race for his signature.