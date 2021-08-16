Serie A club Fiorentina will make another attempt to convince centre-back Nikola Milenkovic to sign a new deal, amidst interest from West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Having entered the final year of his contract with Fiorentina, Milenkovic has been heavily linked with a move away from the club during the ongoing transfer window.

Premier League side West Ham have identified the 23-year-old as an ideal candidate to strengthen their defence this summer and have been trying to strike a deal with Fiorentina.

Despite claims that the Hammers are close to reaching an agreement with Fiorentina, they are yet to get the deal over the line and now face competition from league rivals Tottenham for his signature.

As Milenkovic continues to attract interest from West Ham and Tottenham, Fiorentina are set to make another attempt to convince him to sign a new deal, according to Sport Mediaset journalist Niccolo Ceccarini.

La Viola have been keen to retain the services of the Serbia international beyond the summer, but wanted to avoid losing him on for free next year.

While Fiorentina have appeared to be open to selling Milenkovic this summer, they have not given up hopes of persuading him to sign a new contract with them.

It remains to be seen if the Serie A club can convince the central defender to commit his future to them, amidst interest from West Ham and Tottenham.