Fulham are finalising the signing of Flamengo striker Rodrigo Muniz, who was also a transfer target for Middlesbrough, for a fee of €8m, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 20-year-old’s performances for Brazilian giants Flamengo saw him make his way onto the transfer wish list of Championship duo Fulham and Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough held talks with Flamengo over signing him recently, but Fulham are set to win the chase to acquire his services.

The London-based club are finalising the signing of the Middlesbrough target from the Brazilian club for a transfer fee of €8m.

Fulham and Flamengo have signed the paperwork of the deal that will see Muniz leave his home country to ply his trade in the English second tier.

Flamengo have also inserted a sell-on clause into their agreement with Fulham that makes them entitled to 25 per cent of the money the Cottagers would earn from his sale in the future.

Having beaten Middlesbrough to Muniz’s signature, Fulham boss Marco Silva will be hoping that the Brazilian youngster can help the Cottagers to promotion this season.

While Fulham and Flamengo have signed the paperwork for the deal, it remains to be seen when the Craven Cottage outfit will officially announce the signing.