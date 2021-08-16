Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has confirmed that Lewis O’Brien is available for team selection for the Terriers, despite Leeds United trying to sign him.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are on the hunt for a new midfielder and have identified Huddersfield star O’Brien as an ideal candidate to strengthen their ranks.

Leeds are yet to succeed in their attempts to reach an agreement with the Championship club over the transfer of the 22-year-old, but are tipped to return with an improved offer this week.

While the Whites continue their efforts to sign O’Brien from Huddersfield, Terriers head coach Corberan has confirmed that the midfielder is available for team selection.

The central midfielder was left out of Huddersfield’s matchday squads to face Derby County and Fulham due to needing to isolate, but is available for Corberan to pick against Preston North End on Tuesday.

“All the players from Saturday are still available“, Corberan told a press conference.

“Lewis O’Brien, Lee Nicholls and Danel Sinani will all be available too.“

Though O’Brien is available for team selection, it remains to be seen if Corberan will hand the midfielder a start on Tuesday, with a transfer to Leeds potentially in the pipeline.