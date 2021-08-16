Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has dubbed the Black Cats’ acquisition of Everton’s Nathan Broadhead on loan as a coup, having beaten other clubs to his signature.

League One club Sunderland have announced the signing of 23-year-old striker Broadhead from Premier League club Everton on a season-long loan deal.

Having made his Premier League debut for Everton last season, the Welshman will now continue his development at the Stadium of Light under the management of Johnson.

✍️ We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Nathan Broadhead from Everton until the end of the 2021-22 season. Full story… 📝👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) August 16, 2021

Sunderland are said to have beaten Championship clubs Blackpool and Reading, as well as Portuguese side Famalicao, and Johnson feels it is a coup for the Black Cats.

Johnson is confident that Sunderland is the perfect place for the centre-forward to continue his development, insisting that the Wearside outfit will provide a Premier League environment.

“Whenever we bring a player in, we do so because we believe they will make us stronger and that’s absolutely the case with Nathan“, Johnson told Sunderland’s website.

“It’s a coup because he’s had top level offers in Europe, and Championship offers as well, at what is a key stage of his career.

“He has the experience, technique and speed, and he just needs the vehicle to put that together.

“We believe that Sunderland is the perfect opportunity, as he will have the team, supply and service, and a PL environment around him, so it is a really good match.”

Broadhead was included in Everton’s matchday squad to face Southampton on Saturday, but will now turn his attention towards being a regular starter for Sunderland.