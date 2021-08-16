Leeds United target Matheus Cunha has been lambasted by Hertha Berlin boss Pal Dardai for strolling in the German side’s 3-1 defeat to Koln at the weekend.

Hertha Berlin forward Cunha has been named among the players Leeds are looking at as options to strengthen their attack before the transfer window slams shut.

The 22-year-old, who helped Brazil win a gold medal at the Olympics, returned to action for the Bundesliga side at the weekend, starting in their 3-1 loss to Koln.

While Cunha provided the assist for Hertha Berlin’s goal, he was taken off in the 65th minute of the game, with coach Dardai furious with the drop off in his intensity.

Disappointed with Cunha’s attitude, Dardai blasted the Leeds target for strolling during the game and insisted that such actions are completely out of order.

“There are scenes that are absolutely out of order“, Dardai was quoted as saying by German daily Bild.

“As a striker, simply staying in front, walking back – I don’t understand the world anymore.

“How does such a footballer get into walk mode? He walks back.

“It’s my job to turn that off.

“It’s not youth football, we are playing in the Bundesliga.“

Marcelo Bielsa is known for his high-intensity playing style and strolling during games as Cunha did is unlikely to be accepted by the Leeds boss.