La Liga giants Barcelona are prepared to send Philippe Coutinho to Arsenal in exchange for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Sky Sports News.

Following the exit of Lionel Messi from the Camp Nou, Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is keen to see his side add another attacker to the ranks.

Barcelona are cash-strapped though and are trying to be creative when it comes to making acquisitions.

They are keen on Arsenal hitman Aubameyang and are prepared to let the Gunners have Coutinho in part-exchange.

It is unclear if such a deal is one Arsenal would be willing to consider.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in the hunt for another creative midfielder, but are tipped to bring back Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

Coutinho has struggled to make an impact at Barcelona since joining the club in a big money move from Liverpool in the 2018 January transfer window.

The 29-year-old had a loan stint at Bayern Munich in the 2019/20 campaign and is someone Barcelona want to get off their wage bill.