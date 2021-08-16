Richard Keys has branded Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer weak for not taking the number 4 shirt from fringe player Phil Jones and giving it to new boy Raphael Varane, who is claimed to have wanted that shirt instead of number 19.

Manchester United new boy Varane walked on to the Old Trafford pitch to rapturous applause from the home fans as he was presented to them ahead of the club’s 5-1 thumping of Leeds United in the Premier League at the weekend.

The World Cup winner had to pose with the number 19 shirt instead of the number 4 when he met the Red Devils faithful for the first time as fringe player Jones refused to give up his squad number to the Frenchman.

Former Sky Sports anchor Keys has blasted Red Devils boss Solskjaer for being weak as he did not take the number 4 shirt from Jones and hand it to Varane.

Keys stressed that the Norwegian needs to be more ruthless and should have made it clear to Jones that he is not in his plans and told him to give up his current squad number to Varane, who is expected to partner Harry Maguire in the heart of defence.

“[Other than conceding a goal in a terrific performance by Manchester United] just one other small issue – which might develop – if Varane wants to wear No 4 shirt, which we’re told he does, then he should be given the jersey”, Keys wrote in his blog.

“Solskjaer should’ve told Phil Jones ‘have you pick of any number over 30 Phil.

“You’re not in my plans. You won’t play.

“I want that number back’.

“Solskjaer was weak – and it’s that I’m referring to when I say it might develop.

“He’s got to be more ruthless.”

Manchester United are set to travel to the south coast to take on Southampton in the top flight on Sunday and all eyes will be on whether Varane will be handed his debut.