Serie A giants Roma are interested in snapping up Joao Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon, amidst interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Everton.

The 26-year-old played key role in helping Sporting Lisbon clinch the Primeira Liga title last season, catching the eye of several clubs from abroad with his performances on the pitch.

Premier League giants Spurs are keen on snapping up the midfielder, while their league rivals Everton have been credited with interest in him, although their interest appears to have cooled down.

But the list of clubs keen on acquiring the services of Palhinha seems to be growing as according to Italian radio station Tele Radio Stereo, Serie A giants Roma have identified him as a potential target.

New Giallorossi coach Jose Mourinho sees midfield as a priority department that needs bolstering and saw his club’s efforts to land Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka earlier this summer come undone, having failed to match the Gunners’ demands for him.

Mourinho has now turned his attention towards Sporting Lisbon man Palhinha, who is not short of suitors should he leave his club due to Premier League interest.

However, the Portuguese champions are valuing the midfielder at €50m and want to keep him in their ranks.

Spurs are tipped to be willing to spend around €20m for Palhinha, which is less than half of the fee Sporting Lisbon are asking for him at the moment, while it remains to be seen how much Everton could put on the table.