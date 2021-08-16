Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall has urged Rangers star Jake Hastie to enjoy his football and show everyone the player he can be after joining the Jags on loan.

Scottish Championship club Partick Thistle have announced the signing of the 22-year-old from Glasgow giants Rangers on loan, initially until January.

Having spent last season on loan at Motherwell, Hastie will now ply his trade for the second tier club under the management of former Rangers star McCall.

Delighted with the signing of the winger, McCall expressed his gratitude towards his former club for allowing him to take the player on loan until January.

McCall went on to urge Hastie to enjoy his football and show everyone that player he can be during his time at Firhill, but warned the Rangers loanee that getting into the team will not be a cakewalk.

“Firstly, Rangers have been fantastic with us in allowing us to take Jake on loan“, McCall told Thistle’s website.

“My job now is to give him the confidence to go out and show everyone the player he can be, the one who lit up the Scottish Premiership and scored goals at that level.

“Jake gives us another option of serious pace in the team from middle to front, along with Scott Tiffoney.

“I simply want Jake to go out and enjoy playing football with Partick Thistle – with one caveat, that he’ll need to work hard to get into this team.”

Having joined Partick Thistle on loan, Hastie will now be looking to help the side move towards their goal of earning promotion.