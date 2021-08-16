Southampton are evaluating launching a swoop for Nottingham Forest star Joe Worrall as a potential replacement for Jannik Vestergaard, according to HampshireLive.

The Saints have seen some high-profile departures from their squad this summer, including striker Danny Ings and the latest being centre-back Vestergaard, who moved to Premier League rivals Leicester City for £15m.

Southampton’s deal-makers have gone into overdrive to compile a list of targets that could potentially replace the Dane, preferring a centre-back that can also slot into holding midfield and is under 25.

As they continue their hunt for new defender, Forest star Worrall has entered their sights.

Southampton are evaluating whether to launch a swoop for the 24-year-old in the coming days with only two weeks to go until the transfer window slams shut.

Worrall’s current contract at City Ground runs through until the summer of 2024, and he is expected to be available for a fee in the £10m range.

In addition to Southampton the England youth international has also been credited with interest from a clutch of Premier League rivals including Brentford, Burnley, Norwich City and Crystal Palace.

Worrall is currently sidelined with a calf injury but is expected to be back in action later this month by which time he could be on the books at a top flight side.