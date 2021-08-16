Wolves have not lodged an enquiry with Dutch top flight side Heerenveen for Rangers target Joey Veerman.

Veerman shone for Heerenveen in the Eredivisie last season and has been strongly linked with taking the next step in his career.

Dutch giants Feyenoord are keen to land Veerman, but Heerenveen’s €10m asking price has put a switch to De Kuip out of the picture.

Rangers too are interested in Veerman, with Steven Gerrard an admirer, but the Gers are reluctant to meet Heerenveen’s asking price.

It has been claimed that Premier League side Wolves have now entered the race and put an enquiry in for Veerman, something which could have been bad news for Rangers.

However, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, talk that Wolves have come forward for Veerman is wide of the mark.

Veerman remains open to moving away from Heerenveen and the jury is out on whether the club will lower their asking price before the transfer window closes.

Following missing out on the Champions League group stage, it is unclear how much Rangers could pay for Veerman.