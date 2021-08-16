Wolves are in advanced talks to conclude a swoop to snap up Olympiacos defender Ruben Semedo.

The Premier League side want to reinforce their defensive options in the ongoing transfer window and have focused on Semedo as an option.

Semedo is on the books at Greek giants Olympiacos, but is now poised to make the move to the Premier League with Wolves.

Wolves are closing in on him and, according to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol, the Molineux club are working through the final details of the deal.

The Portugal international defender has made clear his desire to move on from Olympiacos this summer after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League group stage.

Semedo has another two years left to run on his contract at Olympiacos and is expected to cost Wolves a fee of between €10m and €12m to take to England.

The defender made the move to the Greek giants in the summer of 2019 and has picked up two Greek Superleague titles.

Semedo is a product of Sporting Lisbon’s youth set-up and has been capped by Portugal at international level.