Wolves have been offered the chance to sign 27-year-old defender Ruben Semedo from Olympiacos this summer, according to Greek outlet Sportime.

The Premier League side have brought in the likes of Jose Sa, Yerson Mosquera and Trincao following the appointment of Bruno Lage as their new manager this summer.

However, Wolves are said to be still in the market for further reinforcements, with the club looking to sign a centre-back, a midfielder and a striker before the transfer window slams shut.

With the heart of the defence being one position Lage’s side are looking to strengthen before the end of the month, Olympiacos star Semedo has emerged as an option .

Wolves are said to have been offered the chance to sign the Portugal international from Greek top flight club Olympiacos during the ongoing transfer window.

While the west Midlands outfit are on the lookout for a new centre-back, they have not indicated an interest in signing the 27-year-old yet.

It remains to be seen if Wolves will decide to pursue a move for Semedo before the window slams shut, but there has not been an official approach from the club as of now.

Wolves did business with Olympiacos earlier this summer, signing goalkeeper Jose Sa for a fee said to be in the region of £7.2m.