Everton look set to face competition from Ajax, AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven for the signature of Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe.

Hoppe is tipped to be sold by Schalke before the transfer window slams shut as the Ruhr giants try to raise cash to address their financial issues.

Everton are keen on the United States international and are claimed to have touched base with Schalke over a move, with a bid expected to follow.

However, Everton look set to have competition as, according to German daily Bild, Dutch trio Ajax, AZ and PSV have expressed an interest in Hoppe.

It is claimed that Schalke are looking to generate a transfer fee of €8m from selling Hoppe.

The Ruhr giants have Hoppe under contract for a further two years and view this summer’s transfer window as the perfect time to sell.

He has not played in the 2. Bundesliga for Schalke this season due to gastrointestinal problems, but has now returned to training.

Hoppe could leave Schalke this summer though without playing in the German second tier for the club.