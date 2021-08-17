Arsenal have lined up what they feel will be a decisive bid for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and are increasingly confident of signing the England international, according to The Star.

The Gunners are looking to bring in a new goalkeeper to compete with Bernd Leno this season and identified the 23-year-old as an ideal candidate earlier in the summer.

Arsenal remained in talks with Sheffield United over a deal for Ramsdale, but could not reach an agreement with the Championship club, who value the custodian at £40m.

It then emerged that Mikel Arteta’s side have pulled out of a deal for the England international after their negotiations with Sheffield United broke down.

However, it appears Arsenal are yet to give up on their hopes of signing Ramsdale from the Blades as they are lining up a fresh offer for the former Bournemouth goalkeeper.

The north London giants are growing increasingly confident of acquiring Ramsdale’s services from Slavisa Jokanovic’s side before the transfer window slams shut.

Arsenal are preparing an offer, which is likely to be in the region of £28m, that they believe will be a decisive bid for the Sheffield United goalkeeper.

While the imminent offer is still short of Sheffield United’s £40m valuation, the Gunners are positive that will be enough to persuade the Blades to sanction a move.

Ramsdale is not keen on playing Championship football this season and Arsenal feel his desire to seal a move away could force the Blades to lower their demands.