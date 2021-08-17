Aston Villa remain interested in Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell and could be persuaded to make a move for him after Bertrand Traore picked up an injury, according to the Daily Express.

Dean Smith’s side have signed the likes of Danny Ings, Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey this summer, but intend to make further additions before the transfer window slams shut.

Having lost Jack Grealish to Manchester City, Aston Villa are keen to strengthen their midfield options and Norwich star Cantwell has been touted as a possible signing.

There have been suggestions that the Birmingham-based outfit will not pursue a deal for Cantwell this summer, but it appears a move for the 23-year-old is not ruled out yet.

Aston Villa remain interested in the Dereham-born midfielder and could be pushed into making a move for the player after Traore picked up an injury at the weekend.

The Burkina Faso international is said to have suffered a hamstring injury in a closed-doors friendly between Aston Villa and Liverpool on Sunday.

The injury to Traore could now encourage the Villa Park club to step up their interest in Cantwell, who Norwich value at around £40m.

Having already lost Buendia to Aston Villa, it remains to be seen if the Canaries are prepared to sell Cantwell to their Premier League rivals.