Celtic are closing in on an agreement with Legia Warsaw for the signature of 26-year-old right-back Josip Juranovic, according to Sky Sports News (15:01).

Ange Postecoglou has been pushing Celtic to sign a right-back this summer as part of his plans to strengthen the squad.

Juranovic recently emerged as Celtic’s top target and the club opened formal negotiation with Legia Warsaw on Monday.

Celtic recently failed with an opening offer of above £2m, but it seems they have managed to find a breakthrough in talks with Legia Warsaw.

And it has been claimed that the two sides are now close to working out an agreement that would see the right-back move to Scotland.

The negotiations over the last 24 hours have made good progress and there is a confidence that an agreement is imminent.

Celtic manager Postecoglou has admitted that the Bhoys have Juranovic in their sights.

And it seems he is one of the players who is closing in on a move to Parkhead this month.

The 26-year-old has represented Croatia in international football and has ten caps to his name.