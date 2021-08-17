Atletico Madrid are set to table a fresh bid for Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic today with an eye on testing Fiorentina’s resolve over keeping the striker this summer.

After scoring 21 times in Serie A last season, the forward has emerged as a target for several clubs in Europe this summer.

Vlahovic has been on Tottenham’s radar all summer and the club are expected to make a move for him before the end of the window.

But Atletico Madrid are currently pushing to land him and are said to have already failed with a €60m offer.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the Spanish champions will confront Fiorentina with another bid today.

Atletico Madrid are expected to put in a bid worth €70m to test the resolve of Fiorentina, who want to keep Vlahovic.

Fiorentina’s official stance remains unchanged in that they want to keep Vlahovic and convince him to sign a new contract.

But there are suggestions that a €70m bid is likely to test the nerve of the Italian club in the final two weeks of the window.

Atletico Madrid will wait until Thursday to hear from Fiorentina before considering their next move.

Vlahovic is also claimed to be pushing for a transfer to the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.