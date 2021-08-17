Spartak Moscow have rubbished talk of them being interested in signing Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara this summer.

Kamara was a major player in Rangers winning the Scottish Premiership title last season and has been one of the best signings of Steven Gerrard’s reign at Ibrox.

But there are suggestions that the midfielder could move on from Rangers this summer, with several clubs believed to be interested in him.

Rangers have offered him a new deal and want to keep him but the speculation over his future has not disappeared.

There were claims that Spartak Moscow are interested in signing him and have been in talks to take him to Russia this summer.

But the Russian club have clarified their position and insisted that they are neither in talks with Kamara nor are they interested in signing the midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

A Spartak Moscow spokesman told Sky Sports News (13:15): “Spartak are not interested in Glen Kamara and are not negotiating with him or his representatives.”

Rangers are hopeful that Kamara will agree to sign on the dotted line and commit to a new contract soon.

But with two weeks left in the window, the club remain at risk of losing him, especially if a substantial offer lands on their table.