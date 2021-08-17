Celtic target Georgios Giakoumakis has revealed that he has several offers on his table and will choose from one of those options soon as he looks to secure a move away from VVV Venlo.

With Thomas Henry said to be edging closer to a move to AA Gent, Celtic have identified Giakoumakis as an ideal candidate to strengthen their frontline this summer.

The Hoops have opened talks over a deal for the Greece international, who Ange Postecoglou has phoned personally in an attempt to lure him to Parkhead.

While Giakoumakis is said to have been impressed by the Australian’s approach, he has revealed that he currently has several offers on his table.

With only two more weeks remaining in the transfer window, the 26-year-old is aware of the need to make a decision regarding his future and choose his next destination soon.

“I don’t know [about] the future, but there is a little bit of pressure now“, Giakoumakis told Venlo’s in-house media.

“I have some proposals in my head that I have to think.

“I have to make a decision and I think that this will end really soon.

“Of course, also because we are in the last days of the transfer window, I have to decide, to choose one option from which I have in my hands.“

Giakoumakis also suggested that he has an eye on clubs playing in leagues that have their transfer windows extend beyond the end of August.

“First of all, there are also some markets that are open after the end of August, two, three markets that I’m really interested in“, the striker added.

“But, I hope for the good of the team and of course my own good I’ll be not here [at Venlo beyond the summer].“

While Giakoumakis has several offers on his hands, Celtic will be hoping that Postecoglou’s influence will tempt him to snub other offers in favour of a move to Parkhead.