Ben Davies has revealed that he has no regrets about joining Liverpool despite the lack of playing time at the club, insisting that it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Championship club Sheffield United announced the signing of the 26-year-old centre-back from Premier League side Liverpool on a season-long loan on Monday.

Davies has joined the Yorkshire-based club after failing to make a single competitive appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who he joined from Preston North End in February.

Despite failing to make a single appearance for Liverpool, the central defender has no regrets about his decision to join the Reds from Preston last season.

Davies revealed that he was told to make the switch after he discussed the transfer with those close to him and feels the move was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I asked the main people around me – dad, girlfriend, friends – and everyone said ‘You have to go’“, Davies was quoted as saying by The Athletic.

“It was a once in a lifetime move. No regrets about going.“

Davies also explained that Liverpool manager Klopp demands a high level of intensity from his players and is of the view that will stand him in good stead to play at any club.

“Now I have been at Liverpool, I can go to any club and fit in comfortably“, the defender said.

“The intensity of training and the intensity the manager wants is incredible.“

Though Liverpool sanctioned a loan move for Davies, they were against including a buy option in any deal and the defender will be hoping that he still has a future at Anfield.