Schalke are closing in on Manchester City defender Ko Itakura after reaching an agreement with the Premier League champions.

The Ruhr giants suffered relegation from the Bundesliga last term and are trying to box clever in the transfer market due to financial issues.

They want Itakura on loan for the season and have done a deal with Manchester City, according to Sky Deutschland.

The agreement for the defender will also contain an option for Schalke to buy him at the end of his loan for a fixed fee of €4m.

Itakura is now due to fly to Germany on Wednesday and Schalke will put him through his medical paces.

If the 24-year-old Japan international comes through his medical then he will put pen to paper to a contract with Schalke.

The Manchester City contracted defender had a spell on loan at Dutch side Groningen from January 2019 until earlier this year.

He could potentially be in line to depart Manchester City without playing a game for the club if Schalke trigger the purchase option next summer.