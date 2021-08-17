Newcastle United are keen to strengthen their defence this summer and have identified Chelsea duo Ethan Ampadu and Malang Sarr as potential loan targets, according to the Daily Express.

Having complete the signing of Joe Willock from Arsenal for a fee in excess of £20m, the Magpies have turned their attention towards bolstering other areas of the team.

While Newcastle could look to bring in another midfielder and a striker before the transfer window slams shut, signing a new centre-back remains the top priority for the side.

Working on a tight budget this summer, Newcastle are looking to take advantage of the loan market and are said to have enquired about the availability of several players at top-eight clubs.

And it appears that Chelsea duo Ampadu and Sarr are among the players the Tyneside-based club are considering as potential loan targets this summer.

Ampadu and Sarr have returned to Stamford Bridge after spending last season on loan at Sheffield United and Portuguese giants FC Porto, respectively.

However, the centre-back duo do not appear to have a place in Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the season and could be allowed to leave on loan again.

With Chelsea prepared to sanction temporary moves for Ampadu and Sarr, the duo have popped up on the radar of Newcastle this summer.

However, Premier League teams cannot borrow more than one player from the same club, which means Newcastle could have to choose between Ampadu and Sarr should they decide to pursue a deal.