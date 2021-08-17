Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has indicated that the club are unlikely to lower their financial demands for Arsenal target Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal have revived their interest in the Sheffield United goalkeeper after it appeared last week that the negotiations between the two clubs were dead in the water.

Sheffield United are prepared to sell the England goalkeeper, but are believed to be holding out for a fee in the region of £30m for him.

Ramsdale is keen on the move and is pushing for the transfer, and Jokanovic conceded that he understands why the goalkeeper wants to join the north London club.

However, he stressed that staying at Sheffield United will not harm his career and insisted that if he is one of the best in the Championship, the club are right to ask for a big fee.

Asked about Ramsdale, the Sheffield United manager said in a press conference: “I am talking with him.

“He believes it can be a good move for him but it is not a bad thing for him if he stays with us.

“He is a talented English player and Arsenal are interested.

“If he is one of the best players in the league, his price is high.”

Arsenal are hopeful of reaching a compromise to secure the signature of Ramsdale in the final two weeks of the transfer window.