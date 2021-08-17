Tottenham Hotspur have joined West Ham United in the hunt for Kurt Zouma, according to Sky Sports News.

Zouma’s future at Chelsea is unclear as the club chase another centre-back, with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde a target.

It had been suggested that Zouma could move to Sevilla as part of a deal for Kounde, but the Frenchman is keen to continue his career in the Premier League.

David Moyes’ West Ham are interested in Zouma, but they now face competition from Tottenham.

Spurs have snapped up Cristian Romero from Atalanta, but want to add one more centre-back before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

They are keen on Zouma, but could face difficulty signing him from their London rivals.

Chelsea and Tottenham rarely do business with each other and the Blues may not want to let Zouma make the move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, Spurs have a new football managing director in the shape of Fabio Paratici and he may believe he can sign Zouma.