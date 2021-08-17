West Ham United are expected to re-open talks with Manchester United over a deal for Jesse Lingard after he was left out of the Red Devils’ squad on the opening day of the season, according to Eurosport.

After being frozen out at Old Trafford, Lingard regained his form after joining West Ham on loan midway through last season, scoring nine goals and providing five assists from 16 league appearances.

The Hammers have been keen to re-sign him from Manchester United, but the 28-year-old wanted to see if he can force his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

Lingard, though, was left out of Manchester United’s squad to face Leeds at the weekend and appears to be not close to Solskjaer’s plans for the season.

Aware that Lingard will be open to a return to the London Stadium if he does not have a place at Manchester United, West Ham are now set to step up their interest in him.

David Moyes’ side are expected to re-open talks with Manchester United over a deal for the England international, who is determined to secure regular first team football this term.

Keen to acquire Lingard’s services from Manchester United before the transfer window slams shut, the Irons will look to discover the terms the Red Devils would be looking for to sanction a move for the player.

Leicester City are said to have identified Lingard as a replacement for James Maddison should he join Arsenal during the ongoing transfer window.

However, with the Gunners turning their attention towards Martin Odegaard, West Ham could have a free run at signing Lingard from Manchester United.