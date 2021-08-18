AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea to snap up Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan, with the next 48 hours expected to be decisive in the negotiations.

The midfielder returned to Chelsea in the summer after spending last season on loan at Napoli and has no future at Stamford Bridge.

He has a year left on his contract and Chelsea want to shift him off their wage bill before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

AC Milan have been tracking the Frenchman’s situation and have now made their move to land him this summer.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are in talks with Chelsea over signing Bakayoko on a season-long loan deal.

The Rossoneri are in the market to bring in a midfielder and they are putting in work to sign Bakayoko.

The negotiations are centred on his wages and what proportion each club would shoulder throughout his loan stint.

The next 48 hours are expected to be decisive as AC Milan look to bring Bakayoko to the San Siro on loan.

The Frenchman also had a loan spell at AC Milan during the 2019/20 season.