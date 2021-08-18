Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has insisted that the Arsenal fans will turn on the team this weekend if Chelsea outplay the Gunners at the Emirates.

Arsenal finished eighth in the league last season and will not be playing European football this term for the first time in 25 years.

The Gunners also got off to a bad start to the new campaign as well when they were outplayed in a 2-0 defeat by newly-promoted Brentford last Friday.

Agbonlahor believes Arsenal and Mikel Arteta managed to escape the ire of the fans last season due to the empty stadiums.

But he is of the view that if Chelsea inflict a heavy defeat on the Gunners at the Emirates on Sunday, the Arsenal faithful will turn on the manager and the team quickly.

The former striker said on talkSPORT: “There were no fans last season so Arsenal sort of got away with it.

“There are fans now at the Emirates.

“If Chelsea come around and start popping Arsenal and scoring easy goals, bullying them and showing more spirit, you know how the Arsenal fans are like.

“They are going to turn on Arteta, they are going to turn on [Granit] Xhaka and they are going to turn on the players.”

Agbonlahor also believes that the fact Arsenal offered Granit Xhaka a new contract after trying to sell him earlier in the summer sums up the shambolic way the club have been operating.

“Mentioning Xhaka, they tried to sell him, Roma wouldn’t pay the money and then they offered him a three-year contract.

“Does that not sum up Arsenal?”