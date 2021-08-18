Josip Juranovic is set to fly into Scotland on Friday as he prepares to seal a move to Celtic, according to Herald and Times Sport.

The Scottish giants have made snapping up a right-back a priority in the ongoing transfer window and were keen to loan Yan Couto from Manchester City.

However, the player was not sold on a switch to Celtic Park and is currently in Portugal to finalise a loan move to Braga.

Celtic switched their attention to Legia Warsaw defender Juranovic and have managed to agree a fee with the Polish club for his signature.

Now they are rapidly closing the net around Juranovic and the player is due to fly into Glasgow on Friday.

Celtic will then put the defender through his medical paces and, if he successfully comes through the tests without an issue, will lock him down to a contract.

Juranovic, a Croatia international, will add to Ange Postecoglou’s defensive options as the new Celtic boss looks to steer his side to a successful season.

Legia Warsaw only signed Juranovic last year and the defender now looks poised for a new challenge at Celtic.