Marseille have made an approach for Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo, who also has an offer on his table from Belgian giants Genk.

A product of the Chelsea academy, the 22-year-old striker scored 16 goals during his loan spell at Cercle Brugge last season.

He is not part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans Chelsea and the club are prepared to move him on before the end of the transfer window.

Italian club Salernitana have reportedly been in talks for him, but Genk are believed to be close to agreeing on a deal to sign him.

But according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Marseille have made a late approach to sign the forward in the ongoing transfer window.

Ugbo is one of the forwards Marseille are considering signing him if Dario Benedetto leaves the club.

The Chelsea man was very close to joining Genk and he was scheduled to undergo a medical, but he has now asked for more time to take a call.

Marseille’s approach has forced the player to consider his options with less than two weeks left in the transfer window.