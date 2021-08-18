Heerenveen technical director Ferry de Haan has hinted that the transfer saga around Rangers target Joey Veerman could run until January.

The 22-year-old is keen to take the next step in his career as a player and has been heavily linked with a move away from Heerenveen this summer.

Rangers have been credited with an interest in signing Veerman from Heerenveen during the ongoing transfer window, while Feyenoord and Hellas Verona are also keen.

However, the Eredivise club’s asking price of €10m has put suitors off and Veerman remains at the club, with only two more weeks to go into the transfer window.

Providing an update on the midfielder’s future, Heerenveen technical director De Haan revealed that things are quiet at the moment before hinting that the transfer saga could run to January.

“Nothing is happening at the moment, it is quiet“, De Haan told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“The calmness on the transfer market is clearly a trend.

“You see that at many Dutch clubs players who would like to take a step have not yet been sold.

“Of course it can still change in the next two weeks, but who knows, everything may shift on to January.“

While De Haan has suggested that Veerman’s transfer saga could drag on until January, it remains to be seen if Rangers are willing to wait until then to sign the midfielder.