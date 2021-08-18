Rangers midfielder John Lundstram has expressed his opinion that the Europa League is a huge and prestigious competition that the Gers should focus intensely on.

As champions of Scotland last term, Rangers were placed into the third qualifying round of the Champions League, but they suffered a 4-2 aggregate defeat to Swedish side Malmo.

As a result, they have been dropped into the Europa League, where they take on Armenian side Alashkert in the playoff round with the first leg taking place on Thursday.

Lundstram insisted that while losing to Malmo was a disappointment, the Gers have to keep their chin up as they are still in the Europa League, which in the midfielder’s point of view is another big competition.

“Coming into my first European competition, I have a massive desire to put the club into the group stages”, Lundstram said in a press conference ahead of the first leg against Alashkert.

“We are all disappointed with Malmo but we now have to purely focus on tomorrow and the Europa League is still another massive competition.”

Lundstram revealed that while it has been tough to transition to a new role at Rangers, he is enjoying the process.

“It is tough arriving at a new club and playing a new role, at Sheffield [United], I played a different role but now the gaffer likes me to drop in and collect the ball”, added Lundstram.

“I’m still learning and I’m enjoying it.”

Rangers were also involved in Europa League last season, reaching the last 16 where they lost to Czech side Slavia Prague, and they will be hoping to reach the group stage to make a run for the knockout stages again by defeating Alashkert.