Fiorentina are weighing up the possibility of signing Everton striker Moise Kean on loan in the final weeks of the transfer window.

The 21-year-old striker spent last season on loan at Paris Saint-Germain and is keen to leave Everton before the end of the transfer period.

Everton have been keen to move him on this summer as well but until recently they were only interested in selling the forward.

The Toffees are now reportedly open to loaning him out as well and it has been claimed that a move back to Italy could be on the cards.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Fiorentina are considering signing Kean on a loan deal for the rest of the season.

The Italian club are preparing for life after Dusan Vlahovic, who is the subject of a €70m bid from Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

Fiorentina are looking at a number of forwards and Kean has emerged as one of the options on loan this summer.

The Serie A giants are also considering other players such as Gianluca Scamacca, who is rated at €35m by Sassuolo.

Kean is also on the radar of other Italian clubs with Inter having considered him as an option.