MK Dons manager Liam Manning has revealed that Tottenham Hotspur loan star Troy Parrott has impressed him since he took charge of the Dons last week.

Manning, who replaced Russell Martin at MK Dons last week, earned his first win as the manager of the club on Tuesday, leading the side to a 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic in League One.

Starring in the game for the Buckinghamshire outfit in the game was Tottenham loan star Parrott, who cancelled out Charlton’s opener in the 18th-minute of the game.

The Republic of Ireland international also played a crucial role in Mohamed Eisa’s winner in the second half and is adamant that he meant the touch that led to the goal.

While Manning is not sure if Parrott should be given the assist for MK Dons’ winger, he feels the 19-year-old has shone for the side, finding the back of the net in consecutive games.

“Both goals were actually really high quality“, Manning told a press conference.

“Troy is adamant he meant the touch for the second one, which I have just watched the video back.

“So, I’ll have a chat with him when we go back in.

“He was quick to tell me afterwards.

“The two games I’ve been here, he has shone, two goals in two games and arguably an assist, whether we give it to him or not, we’ll have a discussion.“

Parrott has scored two goals from three League One appearances for MK Dons so far and will be looking to add more to the tally during his time at the club.