Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur face serious competition from Roma for Denis Zakaria as Jose Mourinho has made him a priority target for Roma.

Roma failed in their attempts to sign Granit Xhaka, who eventually signed a new contract with Arsenal this summer.

Mourinho still wants a midfielder and Roma have been scouring the market to put options in front of their new coach.

Zakaria has been scouted and the Serie A giants are interested in securing the services of the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, super agent Jorge Mendes has offered another one of his clients in FC Porto midfielder Sergio Oliveira, but Mourinho wants Zakaria.

The Swiss midfielder is the Roma boss’ top target and he is pushing to sign the midfielder this summer.

Gladbach are prepared to sell him as the midfielder has refused to sign a new deal and want around €20m from his departure.

Zakaria also has suitors in the Premier League where Arsenal and Tottenham are claimed to be keen on snapping him up.

Roma have already spent big to sign Tammy Abraham from Chelsea and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to push the boat out for Zakaria in order to please Mourinho.