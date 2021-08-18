Leeds United are in advanced talks to ship out defender Niall Huggins to League One club Sunderland, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Wales Under-21 international made his senior debut for the Whites last season, coming on as a substitute in the side’s 4-2 Premier League defeat to Arsenal.

While Huggins is said to be keen to stay at Elland Road and push for more first team involvement, the Yorkshire-based club feel a move away is appropriate for the youngster.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are of the view that a loan stint or even a permanent move away from Elland Road with the right terms is the right next step for Huggins.

With Leeds open to sanctioning a move for the Welshman during the ongoing transfer window, League One club Sunderland have emerged as an option for him.

The Wearside-based club are currently locked in advanced negotiations with the Whites over the transfer of the York-born defender.

While Lee Johnson’s side are in talks with Leeds over a deal, Huggins has also attracted transfer interest from clubs in the Championship this summer.

There have been suggestions that Leeds have an offer from an unnamed Championship club on their table, while Blackburn Rovers have also been credited with an interest in the right-back.