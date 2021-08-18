Leeds United new boy Sean McGurk has revealed that he can already sense how tight-knit the Whites’ Under-23 squad is and believes it promises good things.

McGurk joined Leeds this summer from Wigan Athletic and made his debut for the Whites’ Under-23s in their game against Crystal Palace earlier in the week.

The youngster had a debut to remember as he scored a goal to open his account in his very first game for Leeds in what turned out to be a 3-1 win for the young Whites.

McGurk admitted that while he has not been a Leeds player for long he can still tell the Under-23s’s dressing room is a close group and expressed his belief that if they can translate that on to the pitch it will be a big positive factor.

Speaking to Leeds United TV, McGurk said: “I’ve only been here a couple of weeks, but I can tell how close all the group is and obviously if that’s how they are off the pitch then on the pitch it’s going to be even better.

“And I think that’s the main path of having a good team and it works well.”

Regarding their next opponents in the Premier League 2, Tottenham Hotspur, McGurk insists that the Whites should take everything on a game-by-game basis, since he believes the level of the league is such that there are no easy opponents.

“This season, with the league, every single game’s going to be tough, there’s no easy game”, added McGurk.

“So we’ve just got to take it game by game and just do our best.”

McGurk will be looking to turn on the style for Leeds’ Under-23s in the hope of catching Marcelo Bielsa’s eye.