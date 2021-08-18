Eintracht Frankfurt are yet to receive an approach for Swiss winger Steven Zuber who has been linked with a move to Norwich City this summer.

The 30-year-old winger has two years left on his contract but his agent has claimed that he could leave the German club this summer.

Zuber had a terrific European Championship with Switzerland and registered four assists in as many games during the tournament.

His performances in the summer have attracted the interest of several clubs and Norwich are believed to be interested in signing him.

But according to German daily Bild, Eintracht Frankfurt are yet to receive an offer or an approach for the winger thus far.

With less than two weeks left in the transfer window, Zuber and his representatives are eagerly waiting for some movement in the market.

The Canaries have an interest in Zuber but for the moment they have not made an approach for him.

He also has suitors in Italy, France and Russia with Torino, Marseille and Dinamo Moscow also interested in him.

But at the moment, Eintracht Frankfurt do not have any offers on their table for Zuber this summer.