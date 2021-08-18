PSV Eindhoven legend Rene van de Kerkhof has advised Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United target Noni Madueke against leaving the Dutch club too early and pointed to Memphis Depay’s experience at Manchester United.

The 19-year-old’s performances for PSV Eindhoven have seen him making his way onto the transfer wish lists of several clubs including Tottenham, Leeds and Borussia Dortmund.

Southampton and Crystal Palace have also been credited with an interest in Madueke, but PSV Eindhoven are keen to retain the Englishman’s services beyond the summer.

While it remains to be seen if Madueke will be at the club after the transfer window slams shut, PSV Eindhoven legend Van de Kerkhof has advised him against making a transfer early.

Van de Kerkhof pointed out how former Manchester United forward Depay and Tottenham star Steven Bergwijn made the mistake of leaving the club too early and insisted that Madueke should show patience before sealing a move.

“He has to give himself time and stay at PSV for a few years“, Van de Kerkhof told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“Memphis Depay and also Steven Bergwijn are examples for him.

“Depay went too early and failed at Manchester United, Bergwijn is having a hard time at Tottenham Hotspur.

“If he has patience and continues to develop at PSV, the European elite is definitely reserved for him.“

While PSV Eindhoven are opposed to selling Madueke this summer, it remains to be seen if the Englishman will be tempted by a move with a host of clubs queuing up to secure his services.