Rangers are interested in signing Huddersfield Town midfielder Juninho Bacuna and their pursuit is at an advanced stage, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The Scottish Premiership side have added Fashion Sakala and John Lundstram on free transfers to their squad this summer, but are keen to strengthen their squad further.

With two more weeks remaining in the transfer window, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard revealed that the Light Blues are actively looking to strengthen their midfield options.

The Gers have been heavily linked with a move for Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman, but appear to have zeroed in on Huddersfield star Bacuna as their main target.

Having stepped up their efforts to sign the Curacao international before the transfer window slams shut, Rangers’ pursuit of the player is now at an advanced stage.

While the Glasgow giants are still in the process of reaching an agreement over the transfer fees for Bacuna, the deal is not expected to be too expensive for the side.

Rangers’ interest in Bacuna dates back to last summer and the Scottish Premiership giants have been monitoring his situation at Huddersfield over the last 12 months.

Bacuna made 43 Championship appearances for the Terriers last season, but is yet to feature for the club this season.