Sunderland face competition from Championship club Blackpool for the signature of Leeds United right-back Niall Huggins, according to BBC Radio Leeds.

Having made his Premier League debut for Leeds last season, the 20-year-old is keen to push for further first team involvement during the 2021/22 season.

The Whites, though, are of the view that a loan move or even a permanent transfer with the right terms is the appropriate next step for Huggins this summer.

With Leeds open to sanctioning a move for Huggins, League One club Sunderland have opened talks with the Premier League club over a loan deal for the defender.

There have been suggestions that the Wearside-based club are in advanced talks with Marcelo Bielsa’s side over Huggins’ transfer, but they are not the only club interested.

Sunderland face competition from newly-promoted Championship club Blackpool for the signature of the Wales Under-21 international this summer.

While the Black Cats are said to be in talks with Leeds over a deal for Huggins, it remains to be seen where Blackpool’s interest in the right-back stands at the moment.

Leeds have been claimed to have received an offer from an unnamed Championship side for Huggins, but it is unclear if the club in question are Blackpool.

Apart from Sunderland and Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers have also been credited with an interest in signing the full-back this summer.