Tottenham Hotspur are still not close to working out a deal to sign Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu this summer, according to The Athletic.

The 22-year-old defender has been on Fabio Paratici’s wish list since he took charge of Tottenham’s transfer business as the football managing director.

The Italian executive has held talks with Bologna over signing the Japanese international, but Spurs have failed to get close to the Serie A outfit’s asking price.

Bologna are believed to be keen on earning around €25m from his departure and the defender’s camp were confident that a deal would be agreed upon after the Olympics.

But it has been claimed that no deal is imminent to take Tomiyasu to Tottenham at the moment.

With less than two weeks left in the transfer window, the north London club are still not close to agreeing on a deal for the Japanese international.

The 22-year-old is keen on the move and has been waiting for Tottenham to push to land him.

There is also talk that Arsenal are also considering making a move for the defender this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham make a new concerted effort to sign Tomiyasu before the end of the window.