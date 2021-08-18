Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has insisted that there is always work going on behind the scenes at Ibrox and revealed that the Gers are looking to strengthen their midfield before the transfer window slams shut.

The Scottish Premiership champions have remained silent in the transfer market after acquiring the services of Fashion Sakala and John Lundstram early in the summer.

With only less than two more weeks remaining in the window, it remains to be seen if the Light Blues have plans to make further additions to their squad.

Addressing Rangers’ transfer plans, Gerrard has explained that there is always work going on behind the scenes at Ibrox as they are constantly looking at ways to improve the squad.

The former Liverpool captain does not rule out the possibility of Rangers signing more players before the transfer window slams shut, but admitted that there will not be plenty of incomings.

“There is a lot of hard work behind the scenes always going on“, Gerrard told a press conference.

“Whilst the window is still open you never know, but I don’t think there will be a huge amount of incomings.“

Gerrard also revealed that the Glasgow giants are actively looking to strengthen their options in midfield before the end of the month.

“We are actively looking to strengthen in midfield.

“We will have to wait and see what happens“, the Englishman said.

Heerenveen star Joey Veerman has been heavily linked with a move to Rangers and it remains to be seen if the Gers view him as a top target to improve their midfield options.