Jamie O’Hara has stressed that Tottenham Hotspur are bigger than Harry Kane and expressed his strong belief they are good enough to cope without him if he joins Manchester City.

The Citizens have already snapped up Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a record £100m and are tipped to go in with a bid for Kane in the coming days.

Kane has been pushing for an exit from Spurs, even arriving late for pre-season, and was not picked by new boss Nuno Espirito Santo in the squad that beat Manchester City 1-0 in their Premier League opener on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Former Spurs star O’Hara believes that Tottenham have the quality to cope without Kane in their ranks and says they proved it with the win over the top flight champions.

O’Hara added that Spurs are bigger than Kane and they will move on even if he leaves, further building their squad with the money that his potential sale can bring in.

While discussing Kane’s immediate future, O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “Disappointing for us and Spurs if he does go, I will be gutted, but you can see this Spurs will cope without him.

“We can cope without Harry Kane.

“Spurs are bigger than Harry Kane.

“So, if he goes, the club will move on, we will spend the money and we will move on from the situation.

“We showed [against Manchester City] we are good enough without him.”

After missing Spurs’ Premier League opener against Manchester City, Kane will also be absent from the club’s Europa Conference League playoff tie first leg against Pacos de Ferreira on Thursday.