Lucas Torreira’s agent Pablo Bentancur has arrived in London to discuss the player’s future with Arsenal, according to Italian journalist John Solano.

Torriera spent last season out on loan at Atletico Madrid, but struggled to make an impact in Spain and has headed back to north London.

The midfielder has been linked with a potential move to Italy, where his stock remains high following his spell at Sampdoria.

Torreira could be on the move away from Arsenal again this summer as he is not in Mikel Arteta’s plans.

Now the player’s agent Bentancur is in London to discuss his client’s future with Arsenal.

Roma are one possible destination for Torreira, while their city rivals Lazio are also alive to the midfielder’s situation.

Torriera joined Arsenal in the summer of 2018 and has made nearly 90 appearances for the club in all competitions, albeit none last season.

He was part of the Gunners’ side which won the FA Cup in the 2019/20 season and he also won La Liga with Atletico Madrid last term.