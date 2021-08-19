Emerson Palmieri is scheduled for a medical in France today ahead of his loan switch to Lyon from Chelsea this summer.

The Italy international has been keen to move on from Chelsea this summer after struggling for minutes at Stamford Bridge last season.

A move to Italy was mooted with Napoli interested in signing him and the defender favoured a switch back to his homeland this summer.

But Lyon have managed to convince the player to agree to a loan move to France for the season and the deal is now set to go through.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, he will arrive in France today to complete the formalities of his loan move to Lyon.

Emerson will undergo a medical before signing a one-year contract with the Ligue 1 giants to complete the move.

Lyon worked hard to negotiate a deal to sign the left-back on loan this summer and the deal is now at its last stage.

If the formalities are completed in time, Lyon are expecting to have him in the squad to face Clermont Foot on Sunday.